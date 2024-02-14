Akon has "never" smoked, drank alcohol, or taken drugs in his life.

The 50-year-old singer is his embarking on first European tour in more than a decade this April but revealed that the majority of his preparation involves health and fitness and that the only thing he ever puts on his rider is candy.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I have never smoked in my life, or drank or done any drugs. The only thing that I have on my rider and that gets me hyper is candy. I love candy. I love sweets.

"But in my dressing room, I have an area for my push-ups and my pull-ups to get my body right and to get my heart beating so I don’t get tired when I come off stage.

“I have a lot of fun things in there as well like television and juicer to make my shakes.

"I'll hit the hot tub if it’s available after a show.

"If not, whatever tub is available and if there is no tub available, then I just take a shower and go to sleep."

However, the 'Lonely' hitmaker - whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam - explained that this time round, he has treated himself to a tour bus that is lined with home comforts because he prefers to spend time aboard his luxury vehicle than in a hotel.

He said: "I have a pimped-out bus this time. I do get hotel rooms in each city to wash and get changed but the bus is fully pimped out.

“I like to spend more time on the bus than I do in my hotel rooms.

"The bus feels like my room. I have a full bedroom in there, a living room, a refrigerator, microwave and a big-screen TV.

“It’s almost like a studio apartment actually.”