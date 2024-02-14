Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are spending Valentine's Day apart.

The 30-year-old pop star - who split from fellow country music singer Morgan Evans in 2022 after five years of marriage - has been dating 'Outer Banks' actor Chase Stokes, 31, since February 2022 but she admitted that they are not going to be spending the romantic holiday together on Wednesday (14.02.24) because of work commitments.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm working, sweet man is working. We are across the world from each other!"

But the ''Love Me Like You Mean It' songstress is still glad that she and her significant other have managed to carve out careers in fields they are both passionate about even if their vocations have forced them to have time apart physically as she revealed their plans to have a virtual date over video call.

She said: "It's so nice to have a career that we both love, so whenever we're not together, we're still feeding that love tank. Facetime date!"

Towards the end of last year, Kelsea revealed that even though she and Chase had been chatting over text for some time before meeting, she thought she was going to "pass out" when she laid eyes on him in the flesh for the first time.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Kelsea shared: "He came to this party that I was playing, and I had just gotten done playing. And I was … 'Guys - I’m sweating just thinking about this. I thought I was gonna pass out'.

"You can have chemistry over the phone but when you see each other you’re like, what’s the height difference, are we … are you … I didn’t know what to do. And so I walked out to his car, and he got out of his Bronco - hot."