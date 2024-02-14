Steve Wright was planning to meet up with his pal Ken Bruce for a celebratory lunch prior to his shock death.

The beloved radio host passed away this week (beg12.02.24) aged 69 in news that came as a massive shock to his friends, fans and colleagues - and now fellow broadcaster Ken has revealed the pair had plans to get together to celebrate Steve's recent MBE award.

In a statement shared on X - formerly known as Twitter - Ken wrote: "Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio."

The Daily Mail newspaper reports Steve's death blindsided his BBC colleagues as he'd been in contact with some of them just days before he died.

A source told the publication: "Steve had been talking to Radio 2 bosses just two or three days ago … we were aware he was struggling with his health a bit but nothing that seemed this serious.

"It has come as a huge shock. Nobody can believe it. He was engaging with his colleagues so recently. It doesn't seem at all real."

Fellow Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley also suggested Steve's death had come as a massive shock because she saw him "just days ago".

Speaking at the start of her radio show on Tuesday (13.03.24), Jo told her listeners: "[This is] a very strange show to be doing. It's extremely hard to know what to say and to be talking about someone that you saw only days ago in this very studio where I am right now - doing a tribute show to that person just does not feel right.

"It's very hard to find the words to say and to talk about someone in the past tense when it's someone that you wish was very much still here. So it's tough. The Radio 2 family are devastated.

"There have been many tears ... we've all worked with Steve Wright for years and years and years, and it's just very difficult to take in that he's no longer here."

Steve's death was announced on Tuesday in a statement released by his family which read: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."