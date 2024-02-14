Jennifer Lopez has hailed Ben Affleck as a "self-deprecating genius".

The 54-year-old pop superstar tied the knot with Hollywood actor Ben, 51, in 2022 and after they appeared in The DunKings commercial for Dunkin' Donuts - which aired to more than 100 million viewers during the Super Bowl last Sunday (11.02.24) - she has explained that he is so "smart and brilliant" that she will listen to whatever idea he comes up with.

She told Access Hollywood: "He is a genius! Ben is the genius that is Ben Affleck, he's so self-deprecating, so lovely and so smart and brilliant and I just...whenever he calls me to do something I'm like 'Whatever, yeah, what do you need me to do? What do I say?'"

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker was initially engaged to Ben in the early 2000s before they broke things off and reconciled more than two decades later but J. Lo insisted that even though her upcoming album 'This Is Me...Now' is a reflection of the last 20 years, it is more about her own personal "search" for love rather than their relationship as a couple.

She said: "It's funny to go in the studio and make this album and then reflect over the last 20 years since I made 'This Is Me...Then' to making 'This Is Me...Now' and when I did that I realised there was a lot of things that happened that got me to this point in my life. But I think that people think that this is a story about Ben and I and this fairy tale but it's not. It's really not. It's kind of about the story of a hopeless romantic and her journey through life and the search for love. I think a lot of us are that girl, it is you, it is me, it is us. We are each other. That's why I felt compelled to do something like this that I wouldn't normally do. I've always kept my private life very private, nobody ever really knew what went on in my life. I have always put my best foot forward being in showbusiness but I really felt that there was a bigger idea here to share about 'This Is Me...Now' and embracing yourself. That includes all the messy parts, too."