Derek Hough's wife Hayley is "doing really well" after skull surgery.

The 38-year-old star - who is best known for appearing as a professional on ABC's = 'Dancing with the Stars' - tied the knot with Hayley Erbert, 29, in 2023 but she required an emergency craniectomy last year to treat a cranial haematoma, and has in December she had another operation to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure.

Sharing an update on his wife's condition, Derek told US TV show 'Extra': "She’s doing really well thank you for asking… It’s been a crazy time, she is handling this with such grace… I knew she was strong. I really had no idea how strong she really was till this all happened. She’s amazing. I’m really proud of her, she’s incredible!"

The TV also star admitted that he was "in awe" of his significant other every day and described her as a "miracle" for all that she has been through.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's unbelievable. When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now. I'm just, I really am in awe of her everyday. She's incredible. She really is a miracle and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

Following the operation - which took place just days before Christmas - Derek thanked the medical staff as he relished in his "immense relief" that his wife's operation had been a success.

He wrote on Instagram: "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."