Nokia has revealed its AI assistant for industrial workers.

MX Workmate will use real-time data to warn staff of any flaws in machinery and suggest fixes.

It will use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to write text warnings, as well as ways to boost production and how to deal with accidents.

Stephane Daeuble, head of Enterprise Solutions Marketing at Nokia, told Reuters: "Now the idea is we have an assistant that’s there to help the worker make sense of all this data."

Amid ethical concerns surrounding AI, Daeuble insists it “needs to be accurate, clear and right. And it needs to be traceable and moderate."

Nokia will require an actual human to validate the warnings.

Daeuble added that it: “Maybe a year, a year and a half, before we see first real implementation."

The tool will be shown off at the 2024 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.