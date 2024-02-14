Self-confessed "germaphobe" Naomi Campbell added "anti-bacterial properties" to her new Hugo Boss clothing line.

The supermodel has designed a capsule collection for the design house and she was very involved in the process of creating pieces which are "versatile and comfortable" and good for travelling - and she went a step further by using materials which banish germs.

She told WWD.com: "Everyone knows I'm a bit of a germaphobe, so of course we've added anti-bacterial properties to ensure freshness and cleanliness,."

As well as being germ-free, the clothes are anti-crease to make them travel-friendly so she doesn't need to worry about looking a mess when she comes off a long flight.

Naomi added: "There's also an anti-crease feature, which means you can be on the move without worrying about wrinkles. There are de-stress properties in the fabric as well."

Naomi added of the 44-piece collection: "You'll find pieces in the collection that are versatile and comfortable. These are the kinds of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle - always on the move, always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style.

"Today's woman has a million things on her plate, and the last thing she needs to worry about is her outfit, especially when she's on the move."

The collection includes outerwear, leisure styles and footwear and key pieces include a grey, pin-striped suit in stretch wool with a wrinkle-free finish and a trench coat in leopard print with a water-repellent finish and an oversized, leopard-print jersey tracksuit.

The Naomi x Boss line retails from $78 to $895.