Johnny Depp has been named Britain's ultimate "eye-con" in a poll by Specsavers.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star has relied heavily on prescription glasses for several years now and in a search to find the UK's ultimate Fashion Eye-Con held by high street optometrist chain Specsavers, he came out on top for the way he has sported eyewear over the years.

Speaking about the research the brand commissioned ahead of London Fashion Week, Bianca Swan, Style Editor at Specsavers, said: “Everyone on this list is an icon in their own right – but their image has no doubt been enhanced because of their glasses. Eyewear isn’t just an accessory, it’s a statement that allows individuals to showcase their own unique personality and style.

"It’s always great to see celebrities embracing glasses as part of their personal style and making glasses a popular fashion accessory.

"The connection between these icons and their glasses shows there’s been a shift in how people see eyewear. In a world where experimenting with self-expression can help us feel empowered, the purpose of glasses have become much more than to help us see better – they're a celebration of style and individuality”

The survey also found that 54 percent of Brits now believe it is trendy to wear glasses – with almost two thirds (62 percent) saying wearing them can make a person look more stylish - and a quarter of Brits who wear non-prescription glasses do so because they want to make a fashion statement.

What's more, more than half of Brits (56 percent) think society’s general perception of people wearing glasses has become more positive over the last 10 years and 86 per cent of those surveyed believe that everyone should feel confident in wearing glasses, no matter what the occasion.

Other A-Listers to make the results of the survey - which was conducted amongst 2,000 Brits - were former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 'Pokerface' singer Lady Gaga, legendary designer Vivienne Westwood and 'Happy' singer Pharrell Williams.

Swan added: “Looking at these fashion icons, it's clear that glasses aren’t just practical; they're a key part of personal style and making a statement about who you are. Certain styles aren’t just memorable because they’re big and bold. Take Anna Wintour for example, her frames are classic, but memorable as they have become part of her iconic image and are instantly recognisable. It’s important to remember that whatever glasses you do wear it’s a personal choice to you. As long as you feel comfortable and confident, that’s all that matters.”

TOP FASHION EYE-CONS ACCORDING TO BRITS:

1. Johnny Depp

2. Lady Gaga

3. Jeff Goldblum

4. Victoria Beckham

5. Vivienne Westwood

6. Tom Ford

7. Anna Wintour

8. Pharrell Williams

9. Karl Lagerfeld

10. Diane Keaton

11. Zooey Deschanel

12. Sarah Jessica Parker

13. Cara Delevingne

14. Iris Apfel

15. Billy Porter

16. Edward Enninful

17. Law Roach