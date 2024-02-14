Steve Wright's longtime friend Tony Blackburn has paid tribute to the late radio star and admitted he will miss their weekly catch-ups.

The beloved radio host passed away this week (beg12.02.24) aged 69 and his shock death has plunged the UK entertainment industry into mourning with Tony admitting he is devastated by the loss of his pal.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday (14.02.24), Tony said: "I thought he was brilliant right from the word go. I can't get it in my mind that I'm not going to see him again. We used to meet up every Friday at the studio."

When asked about how Steve became so popular, Tony added: "What was his gift? I think his warmth, he was a genuine person, he wasn't pretending to be somebody else he wasn't. That was the secret. I used to tell him he was delightfully nutty.

"[We] just chatted away with him and had fun. When I look back he is one of the greats and he will be remembered as that. I loved his warmth and his friendship. I'll miss that."

Steve's former radio co-host Janey Lee Grace also insisted she's saddened by the loss and will miss his "witty" sense of humour.

She said on 'GMB': "He was very funny, he could have had a career as a comedian. Sometimes I wish the stuff we'd say off-air had been broadcast because it was really, really fun ...

"People did love coming in to be interviewed because he was so support of the guests. He made everyone feel completely relaxed, I'm not surprised ...

"He was a perfectionist he really cared about getting it right. He would prep every single segment even though it sounded effortless on air. I don't think we realised how much we laughed the whole time. He was very witty.

"I'm so sad he's no longer with us, what a brilliant broadcaster, he put so much effort into that afternoon show. He was always in at 9 o'clock in the morning to do a show that aired at 2 o'clock in the afternoon."