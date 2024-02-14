Sir Elton John has been left "saddened and shocked" by the death of Steve Wright.

The BBC Radio 2 host passed away on Monday (12.02.24) at the age of 69 and now 'Your Song' legend Elton, 76, has paid tribute to the presenter, noting how his input actually helped score him a number one single 35 years ago.

Alongside a black-and-white throwback snap of himself and Steve in the studio, he wrote on Instagram: "Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Steve Wright. He did so much for me in my career including my first solo number 1 single in the UK, 'Sacrifice'.

"It was originally the B-side of 'Healing Hands' but Steve switched it over and the rest is history. He was a consummate broadcaster, incredibly loyal and he loved music so much. I can't thank him enough for all he did for me in my career.

"Love to his family and friends at this time."

Steve joined the BBC in the 1970s, and as well as hosting shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2 he also hosted ‘Top of the Pops’ in its heyday.

His death was announced on Tuesday in a statement released by his family which read: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."