Props from 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Wars' will be amongst the items going up for sale in an online auction.

Propstore will launch a three-day auction from March 12 until March 14 where potential buyers can bid online, over the phone, or via absentee bidding for the chance to get their hands on memorabilia from Hollywood like the MCU, 'Indiana Jones' and 'Grease'.

Amongst some of the other items for sale are Daniel Radcliffe's wand from when he played the titular boy wizard in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', which is expected to go for up to $20,000, as well Olivia Newton-John's drive-in costume she wore in the 1978 movie musical 'Grease' alongside John Travolta.

An exact replica of Audrey Hepburn's ordered ilk-Organza Gown from the classic 1954 film 'Sabrina' could bring in up to $200,000, as could Michael J. Fox's screen-matched Erlewine Hondo Chiquita Guitar.

A screen-matched version of Sean Connery's suit from 007 classic 'You Only Live Twice' has an estimated sale price of up to $80,000 whilst a scree-matched dress Lucille Ball wore when she played the title role in the classic sitcom 'I Love Lucy' is predicted to fetch the same amount.

Also expected to fall within the same price band is a double-headed axe from the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy.

It is thought that it could fetch up to $50,000 whilst a Screen-matched Light-up C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) Head from 'Star Wars' could pull in a whopping $1 million, and is the item on the list with the highest forecast.

Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise, says: “After the huge success of part one of the sale of my collection in London, I’m so pleased that Propstore will offer the remainder of my treasures in Los Angeles. I hope these wonderful pieces of memorabilia find new homes where they will be displayed, respected, and enjoyed by fans, who now have a chance to own a genuine piece of 'Star Wars' history."

Registration is now open at https://propstore.com/liveauction and early registrants will be the first to access the auction catalogue from February 13.

The full catalogue will be available to the general public online from February 16 2024.

In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles on March 12th, 2024. Online and telephone bids can be placed across the whole event.