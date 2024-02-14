Steve Wright was reportedly found dead at his £2 million home by paramedics called to an “incident”.

The veteran DJ, whose death aged 69 was announced on Tuesday (13.02.24), was apparently tended to by an ambulance crew that arrived his flat in Marylebone, London, on Monday (12.02.24) morning just after 10am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with his “unexpected” death not treated as suspicious, according to MailOnline.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the outlet: “We were called at 10.07am on Monday 12 February to reports of an incident.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Steve was dropped from his BBC Radio 2 afternoon slot in 2022 – but since his death it has been reported he was part of the Beeb’s plan to launch four new stations on the airwaves.

One of the four new channels will be a BBC Radio 2 spin-off station, and, according to The Sun, Steve was set to be hosting a new version of his ‘Sunday Love Songs’ show.

The BBC had said the station would bring “heritage artist catalogues and stories to life in a much deeper and more richly textured manner than the main mixed-genre Radio 2 schedule can allow”.

In the last known video of Steve – shot outside BBC Studios in London after his exit from his afternoon slot – he said: “Sometimes people want you, sometimes they don’t.”

News of his death on Tuesday was included in a 5pm bulletin on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 show, prompting the presenter to choke back tears before she paid tribute to the former host.

She told listeners: “It’s really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing, except that we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blind-sided by this news.

“Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster and a really, really kind person.

“He was witty, he was warm and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family.

“And I know my fellow DJs will be absolutely shattered too.”