Steve Wright posed for “ironic” selfies with a friend in what are believed to be among the final pictures of the late broadcasting hero.

The BBC Radio DJ, who died aged 69 and is said to have passed away at his £2 million flat in London on Monday (12.02.24), was seen in one of the images with an unsure look on his face.

Beside him was composer Anthony James, who said they were in New York when they were taken a month ago.

He captioned one of the images, posted to X on Wednesday (14.02.24):

“I can’t sleep. I’m thinking of my dear friend Steve. We took this picture 4 weeks ago in New York.

“We were trying to do, as he put it ‘ironic selfies’. He had such a love of Life and radio… He told me ‘AJ the blond hair has to go!’ I miss him #RIPSteveWright.”

Stars are said to have known Steve was “struggling with his health” before his death – but were also reportedly dealt a “huge, huge shock,” by his passing, which was announced on Tuesday. (13.02.24)

One BBC source told the Daily Mail: “Steve had been talking to Radio 2 bosses just two or three days ago.

“We were aware he was struggling with his health a bit but nothing that seemed this serious.

“It has come as a huge shock. Nobody can believe it. He was engaging with his colleagues so recently. It doesn’t seem at all real.”

It is unclear what was the cause of his death, but Steve had opened up in the past about struggles with his weight that saw him hit 18 stone.

Steve was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list at the start of 2024.

According to MailOnline, he died at his £2 million flat in Marylebone, London, on Monday after paramedics were called to an “incident” at his home.

He was apparently pronounced dead at the scene, with his “unexpected” death not treated as suspicious.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told MailOnline: “We were called at 10.07am on Monday 12 February to reports of an incident.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”