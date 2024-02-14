Seann William Scott has filed for divorce from his wife of four years.

The ‘American Pie’ actor, 47, famed for playing sex-crazed Stifler in the teen comedy franchise, married interior designer Olivia Korenberg, 34, in 2019 and they have three-year-old daughter Frankie Rose.

News of their split was broken by People, which obtained court documents that showed the couple had broken up four months ago, with the pair citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The date of separation on the divorce filing was 2 October, 2023.

Documents also showed Seann is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their child, born in June 2020.

Seann put his $4.9 million home on the market earlier this month, with his house boasting five bedrooms.

The actor has been notoriously private about his home life, but said before he married Olivia she was a “great girl”.

Seann – previously engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Lindsay Frimodt, 42, in March 2012 before their break-up in January 2013 – added to UsWeekly he was “super happy” with the designer.

He told E! about being engaged to Lindsay: “I don’t how I got a girl like my fiancée.

“She hadn’t seen ‘American Pie’. Thank God. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be engaged.”

At the time a source told UsWeekly Scott and Lindsay had been “talking about getting married as early as October” in 2012.