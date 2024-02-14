Sharon Stone was told to get out of her home by police during OJ Simpson’s infamous freeway car chase.

The 65-year-old actress was riding high on the success of films such as ‘Basic Instinct’ – but living on a public-access street in Los Angeles without security – when the former NFL player was involved in a high-speed pursuit with the LAPD in his white Bronco in June 1994 on the 405 freeway in the wake of the knife murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Sharon told InStyle magazine about officers calling at her home and telling her to evacuate: “(They said) he’s dangerous, and we don’t know how dangerous, and we don’t know what this is.”

The ‘Sliver’ star added she didn’t question the cops’ orders and moved into a nearby hotel for her safety.

When she moved, one officer stood near reception and another kept watch at her door – though no further details were revealed about her connection, if any, to Simpson.

She added: “While OJ was driving up and down the freeway, (the police) were like, ‘Find a secure house behind a gate’.”

Sharon soon after relocated to an unrenovated home in a gated community.

At the time, the actress had been hounded by ‘Basic Instinct’ fans, and her InStyle profile said when she would go out to eat they would pound on restaurant windows.

It added one of her fellow travellers on a flight once got so aggressive towards her the pilot had to turn the plane around.

Sharon earned only $500,000 on ‘Basic Instinct’, which made more than $350 million at the global box office – while her co-star Michael Douglas, now 79, is thought to have been paid $14 million.

Her paycheque came nowhere near close to allowing her to afford private security or a gated mansion, and she has since revealed how she lost a fortune in a bank crash.

After his car chase with cops, every moment of which was shown on TV, Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole, 35, and her 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman.

He was acquitted in a lengthy and internationally publicized trial, but found liable for the deaths three years later in a civil suit from the victims’ families – but to date has paid little of the $33.5 million judgment.