Sharon Stone is glad her plastic surgeon is dead – after he changed the size of her cleavage without permission.

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress, 65, went under the knife in 2001 after doctors found benign, but large, tumours in both her breasts and said they needed removed.

When she was reasonably healed, Sharon went to see a plastic surgeon to get reconstructive breast surgery – but woke up to find he had decided to augment them without her consent.

She told InStyle: “(He told me), ‘We decided that it would fit better’.

“I was standing there deciding if my fist would look good in his teeth. I had rage for him.

“I’m glad he’s dead.”

Sharon previously told The Times the tumours that had been removed before her cosmetic procedure had been “gigantic” and “bigger than my breasts alone”.

She also told the newspaper when she woke up from the surgery, her doctor told her that he thought that she’d “look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs”.

Sharon hit out: “When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size’.

“He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.”

Sharon was also rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain haemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she says has led to her being out of the movies for 20 years.

The stroke led to the placement of 23 platinum coils in Sharon’s neck to keep blood flowing to her brain.

She told InStyle about going back to work before she was ready in a panic to earn money: “I sometimes was forgetting lines, and I would just say that I was in menopause.

“I didn’t say, ‘My brain is still healing.’ I never wanted anyone to think I had any kind of disability. All I did was sleep and work.”