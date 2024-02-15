Travis Kelce has reassured his brother Jason that his girlfriend Taylor Swift "thrives" being in a room packed with celebrities.

The 36-year-old center for the Philadelphia Eagles got to witness what it was like being ultra-famous when he shared the VIP suite with the 34-year-old Grammy winner and a host of famous people, including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Ice Spice, Shaquille O’Neal, and Blake Lively, at the Super Bowl VIII this past weekend.

And Jason admitted it was eye-opening to see what famous people have to deal with.

Speaking on his and his brother's 'New Heights' podcast, he said: “Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor.

“[Shaquille O’Neal] came on in the suite.”

He continued: “I think it was my first [time] really understanding… some of the things that she has to deal with on a [daily] basis.

“There were so many star-studded people there where it’s like dude, everyone wants to come see her, but the suite is only so big.”

Experiencing what Taylor deals with daily left him “overwhelmed” and needing to find a quiet place.

He said: “It was overwhelming to be honest with you.

“It was very overwhelming, I was going outside the suite, I was talking to Keegan Michael-Key and his wife… the celebrity attendance was pretty unreal.”

However, Travis - whose team the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers - insists the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker is used to handling these kinds of situations.

The 34-year-old tight end said: “It’s the Vegas Super Bowl baby, the stars are out. You gotta love it, man.

“Taylor thrives in those situations, she’s been in them countless times in her life.”