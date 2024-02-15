Billy Ray Cyrus has reportedly tried "reaching out" to Miley Cyrus.

The 62-year-old country singer has become somewhat estranged from his pop superstar daughter Miley, 31, in recent years after he divorced her mother Tish Cyrus and married singer Firerose, 34, but insiders have claimed that he has tried contacting her several times and "congratulated" after she won her first Grammy for megahit single 'Flowers' earlier this month.

A source told Us Weekly: "He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys. The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever."

The insider also claimed that Miley - who attended her mom Tish's wedding to Dominic Purcell in August along with her older siblings Trace and Brandi, whilst her younger brother and sister Braison and Noah did not - has chosen to "stand by" her mother but is "on the outs" with her dad.

The source said: "Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs. Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her. Noah has always been close with Billy Ray,. It’s caused a rift between her and Miley."

A second insider claimed that nothing has been the same in the family since the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker and Tish, 56, divorced after almost 30 years of marriage as they claimed that both Noah and Braison had recevied an invitation to their mother's second wedding but "opted not to go" to it.

The source said: "The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all.

"It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom."

When Miley- who shot to fame when she and her dad starred as a father-and-daughter duo on the hit Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana' in the late 2000s - collected her Grammy for Record of the Year, she thanked a number of people, but her father was notably absent for her list of names.

She said: "I want to thank everyone standing on the stage right now, Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg, our teams, my team, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gaze because look how good I look. All the people that we love. Thank you all so much.

"I don't think I've forgotten anyone... But I might have forgotten underwear! Bye!"