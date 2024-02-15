Hilary Swank has revealed the names of her twins for the first time.

The 49-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl in April 2023 with husband Philip Schneider but had not revealed much about them to fans until Valentine's Day (14.02.24) when she made a post on the romantic holiday where the little ones were seen sitting together on a beach with their backs to the camera.

Written behind her daughter was the name Aya and by her little boy was the name Ohm, which had both been spelled out in leaves in the sand for the photograph.

She captioned the post: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first.

"Thanks for being here!

"P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star has remained mostly private about being a mother ever since the twins were born but did celebrate their arrival with fans with an Easter-themed post last year.

Alongside a snap of herself facing towards the sunrise whilst holding the two little ones, she announced on Instagram: "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! [chick emoji, chick emoji] Posting from pure Heaven. (sic)"

The Oscar-winning actress has previously said she is "very maternal".

She told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine in 2020: "Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother. I have a lot of children around me [through] exes who I was with for many years. For a long while I was with a man who had a son [her former agent John Campisi] and I helped raise him. And then after that there was a bunch of kids and I have tons of nieces and nephews.”

She added: "I actually do want to talk about this. I feel that I'm very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me - my dogs, my horses or just the human beings.

"And I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can't have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had, because... I've heard a lot of women say that they've been told, 'Oh, you're kind of a failure'. Or, you know, 'Didn't you come here to procreate?' There are so many different ways to procreate!"