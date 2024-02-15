Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn have been unveiled as the heroes in 'Fantastic Four'.

The much-anticipated Marvel movie has received a new release date, which is a few months later than previously planned, with the flick set to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025, instead of May 2, 2025.

Pascal, as previously reported, will portray Reed Richard/Mr. Fantastic. Kirby will star as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, while Quinn will play her brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Moss-Bachrach will portray Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Supervillain Victor von Doom hasn't been cast yet.

He was played by Julian McMahon in the 2005 movie.

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman is directing the film.

The script comes from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer with the help of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' scribe Josh Friedman.

'Fantastic Four' has swapped dates with 'Thunderbolts', which is now set for release on May 5. Marvel's 'Captain America: Brave New World' arrives on February 14, 2025 and 'Blade' on November 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans were given a treat during the Super Bowl on Sunday night (11.02.24) when the trailer for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' aired.

Ryan Reynolds' superhero Deadpool is returning alongside Hugh Jackman’s X-Men character Wolverine.

In the trailer, Deadpool was shown being kidnapped and transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the character declaring: "Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I'm the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus."

It ends with Deadpool facing off with Wolverine, whose shadow is the only part of him seen.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' is due for release this July.