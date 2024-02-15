Salma Hayek has gushed that being married to François-Henri Pinault is "like a gentle breeze" on their 15th wedding anniversary.

The 'House of Gucci' star, 57, and the French businessman, 61, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in the most romantic city in the world, Paris, in 2009.

She wrote alongside a professional black-and-white snap of the pair on Instagram to mark the milestone: "After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor (sic)."

The couple renewed their vows in Venice, Italy, in April 2009.

Salma previously revealed that she turned down two of his proposals before they finally got hitched and said their nuptials felt like an “intervention” by her family.

The 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' actress had no idea she was getting married on Valentine’s Day until her relatives got involved.

She told Glamour magazine: “They just took me to the court.

“My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.

“I was nervous... I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it.”

The couple had been dating for three years when they wed and were already parents to daughter 16-year-old daughter Valentina. Salma previously confessed to rejecting his marriage proposals in the past.

She said: “I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me.

“Three times! That was the biggest fear I’ve ever overcome.

“He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them.”