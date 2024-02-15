Britney Spears has claimed she flew a plane through turbulence "for a minute".

The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who played an air hostess in the iconic music video for the 2003 hit - was flying from California to New York when she had some fun in the cockpit with the pilot.

Alongside a video of her putting the captain's glasses on, she wrote on Instagram: "We hit a little turbulence but I flew the plane for a minute in the cock pit !!! It was so weird putting on the pilot’s glasses, I felt like I connected to his world for a second, and connection is everything !!! I’m blind as a bat in my left eye … but I can definitely see better with my glasses !!! I look like his geeky nerd daughter (sic)"

The 42-year-old singer headed to the NYC launch of her Britney Brulee coffee flavour for Glace.

Money raised from the sale of the drink goes to with the suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project.

It's not the first time Britney has been behind the wheel of a plane.

She co-piloted a prop plane back in September 2021.

The ‘Lucky’ singer wrote at the time: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!! (sic)"

She took to the skies after her conservatorship hearing, which saw her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator after 13 years.

Britney now lives her life without the legal oversight of her father.