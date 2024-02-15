Revolut has launched an AI scam detection tool.

The global neo bank and financial technology company is trying to combat the issue of authorised push payment (APP) fraud schemes - which sees criminals trick users into transferring funds into their accounts - following the revelation that 75 percent of of UK adults have been targeted by such crimes.

David Eborne, head of fraud at Revolut, explained: "We’ve invested heavily in the product to ensure that customers can continue to spend and send their money safely.

"A growing number of banks are increasingly restricting or heavily limiting the ability to make card payments to crypto and investment websites."

With the launch of the new entity, users will be "scam intervention flow" which will promot them to consider the context within their transaction is taking place.

The new feature means that users can rest assured that those who want to can can perform legitimate payments continue to do so, but also intervene to protect those who are being guided by criminals to make fraudulent ones” without having to “completely block those transactions”, according to Eborne.