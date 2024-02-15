Bose wants to "completely reimagine" wearable audio with a new set of earbuds.

The audio equipment company - which is best known for its home audio systems and speakers, noise-canceling headphones - has now launched the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds featuring a new cuff-shaped design that will provide the wearer with "amazing comfort" as they listen to music.

Raza Haider, chief product officer, Bose, said; "The one bud phenomenon is real. We know people want a way to listen to their music while still being connected to the world around them.

"We set out to completely reimagine the future of wearable audio and deliver a better, more beautiful, and comfortable solution to provide the best of both worlds. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds do just that. Now you can enjoy your music and life, all at the same time."

The speaker giant also explained that because of the innovative technology used in the new devce - which retails at £299 - will bring the user "closer than ever" to the music they are listening to.

A press release read: "Powered by proprietary Bose digital signal processing software and an onboard IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Ultra Open Earbuds also feature Bose Immersive Audio to bring you closer than ever to your music, virtually seating you right in the acoustic sweet spot as if it were playing beyond your earbuds on a stage in front of you.

"Bose Immersive Audio’s wider, more spacious soundstage reveals your music’s true depth for a three-dimensional and layered listening experience that mimics the way we hear music in real life. And it works regardless of audio platform or device — making spatial audio accessible to all.