Sony president and PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki revealed the company is looking to "proactively work on" multiplatform support for their games.

PlayStation has an extensive list of exclusive titles, such as 'God of War: Ragnarok', 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' and 'Helldivers 2', which have made their way over to PC, and the company has revealed that they are looking to bring more of their games to other platforms as part of an "aggressive" profits growth plan.

During an investor Q and A, Hiroki was asked how the PlayStation division planned to increase their earnings, to which he said: "In the past, as you all know, we wanted to popularise [our] console, and the first-party title's main purpose was to make the console popular."

However, the PlayStation boss made it clear that the company has to find a balance to the amount of exclusive games they bring to other platforms.

He explained: "There is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, a first party can be grown with multiplatform - and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on.

"I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."