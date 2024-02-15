Megan Fox admitted she looks like an “expensive sex doll” as she blasted body-shaming trolls.

The ‘Transformers’ actress, 37, was mocked after photos emerged of her partying with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, as well as Taylor Swift, 34, and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 34, on Sunday (11.02.24) after this year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas – which they said was proof she had undergone plastic surgery as her features appeared more chiselled than usual.

Meghan hit back by blaming the lighting at the party where the shots were taken, in the Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk nightclub, following The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

She said on Instagram: “Oh my god guys look how different i… dont look at all.

“turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll.

“when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan (shrugging emoji.)”

Megan then came under fire for comparing herself to a Ukrainian sex doll in particular – with online critics saying it was disgusting in light of Russia’s bombardment of the nation.

One said online: “Distasteful comment about Ukraine,” while another hit out: “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS?”

A third critic said: “I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European [women] is still a thing in Hollywood.”

Megan has previously opened up about her struggle with insecurities over her body, telling the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue: “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”

The actress, who has three children with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 50, added she has suffered an “awareness” and “obsession” with her image from a very young age.