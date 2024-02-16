Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ brother reportedly helped a lost child during the 2024 Super Bowl victory parade carnage.

The quarterback, 28, was on stage with his teammate, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, at the celebration on Wednesday (14.02.24) in Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri, to mark the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco49ers three days earlier moments before gunfire broke out – leaving a mum dead and at least 23 other people injured.

It’s now been reported Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes, 23, was seen acting like a hero when the violence erupted.

X user @jess6mami said on the platform: “I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes.

“(My friend) Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down.”

Others praised Jackson on X for “rising to the occasion” during the violence, with one saying: “Truly find out about character of people in time of adversity, tragedy whatever you want to call it..one can learn from mistakes and hopefully he has..many great things happened amongst all chaos yesterday..gives hope to us all.”

Another X user added: “That is so unexpected and heartwarming. It goes to show that even people with a reputation for being a certain way can surprise us with their actions.”

And another said: “Thank you for posting something positive about JM! Your words made me tear up. All the horrible events today and a ray of sunshine from a very unexpected source.”

Their support comes after Jackson was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery in May 2023 for allegedly “forcibly kissing” a woman three months earlier.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges in January, but he still faces a misdemeanour battery charge.

Kansas City Police have confirmed that at least 23 people were shot and one person, local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, had died, in Wednesday’s violence.

Authorities said three “armed people” have been taken “into custody for more investigation”, and it is believed the shooting may have been linked to a row that broke out in the crowd during the parade.