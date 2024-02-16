Selena Gomez’s boyfriend says making fried pickles is a guaranteed way to get sex on Valentine’s Day.

The singer, 31, has been dating 35-year-old music producer Benny Blanco since late last year and he posted a video on 14 February showing him whipping up the snack, which he signed off by telling fans it would lead to them getting “laid”.

He said in a TikTok video that started with him holding a giant jar of Best Maid Hamburger Slices, which he said he shipped to him from Selena’s home state of Texas: “Guy’s, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favourite pickles.”

He then showed how to drop them in a batter made with Sprite before tossing them in a bowl of Panko breadcrumbs – and then dropped them in oil in a frying pan.

Benny – born Benjamin Joseph Levin – added: “Alright guys, take one, dip it (in) ranch, eat it, get laid.

“Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Benny stressed his point by captioning the clip: “Fry pickles get laid.”

Selena clearly appreciated his gesture as she posted a photo with him on her Instagram Story with the caption: “I love you.”

Benny then added a snap to his Instagram Stories showing the singer in a fur coat and scarf with the caption: “My valentine” and a purple heart emoji.

Selena has shown food is the way to her heart as she hosts the HBO Max cooking show ‘Selena and Chef.’

Wednesday marked her and Benny’s first Valentine’s Day together since they went public as a couple.

They confirmed their relationship in December after Selena posted a string of comments on Instagram saying rumours they were dating were true.

She called Benny the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her and said he treated her “better than any human being on this planet”.