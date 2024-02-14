Mark Zuckerberg has given a blazing review of rival Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The immersive headset arrived on February 2 in the US, and has a hefty price tag of $3,500, whilst Meta's Quest comes in at $500, considerably less.

And Zuckerberg - the CEO of Meta - has declared his headset is the "better value" and "better product period".

In an Instagram video review, he said: "I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it's really good and like seven times less expensive, but after using [Vision Pro] I don't just think that Quest is the better value, it's the better product period.

"They have different strengths, but overall Quest is better for the vast majority of things that people use mixed reality for."

Among his takeaways was how much more comfortable the Quest is.

He said: "We designed it to weigh 120 grams less, which makes a really big difference on your face."

He noted how Meta's headset has a brighter screen, wider field of vision, more content, is wireless, and has no blur.

The billionaire businessman did have two positive things to say about the headset; stating the "eye tracking is really nice" as is the "higher resolution".

However, he wasn't done with his criticisms.

He went on: "I was surprised by how many trade offs they had to make in the quality of the device — in comfort and ergonomics and other aspects of the display and artifacts to get to that [higher resolution]."

Zuckerberg added: "When I look around, it seems like there are a lot of people who just assumed that Vision Pro would be higher quality because it's Apple and it costs $3,000 more.

"But honestly, I'm pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for with that price differential."

The entrepreneur also mocked Apple fans and vowed to beat the rival in the fight to be the industry leader in mixed-reality headsets.

He continued: "I know that some fanboys get upset whenever anyone dares to question if Apple's going to be the leader in a new category.

"But the reality is that every generation of computing has an open and a closed model. And yeah, in mobile, Apple's closed model won, but it's not always that way."

Zuckerberg concluded: "If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model was the winner, and in this next generation Meta is going to be the open model. And I really want to make sure that the open model wins out. Again, the future is not yet written."