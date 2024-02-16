Prince Harry showed his fearless side by plunging headfirst down an icy track on a skeleton-bobsled.

The Duke of Sussex has been visiting the Invictus Games Winter Training Camp in Whistler, Canada with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and on Thursday (15.02.24) Harry, 39, decided to tackle one of the world’s fastest bobsled tracks at the Whistler Sliding Center - racing down the track on his stomach on the tiny skeleton sled which can reach speeds of 99 kph (61.5 mph).

Harry was so thrilled by the descent, he went back and did it for a second time, declaring: "Everyone should do this, it should be compulsory."

When Meghan was asked if she wanted to have a go, the Duchess insisted: "No way."

The Prince was given a full safety briefing before starting the run half way down the track and medics were on standby in case of an accident.

The royals have been visiting the training camp ahead of the planned Invictus Games Winter in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025, and Harry previously had a go at sit-skiing on Wednesday (14.02.24).

Their trip also included at visit to the Mount Currie Community Centre on the traditional territory of the Lil’wat Nation to learn about the centre's wheelchair basketball program.

The 2025 Winter Games will mark the first time the event - which are held for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women - will feature winter sports such as alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

Harry previously announced the news of the Winter Games in a statement, which read: "As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025.

"The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. "