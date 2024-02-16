Usher almost walked away from his career after growing "frustrated" over the "lack of support" for his music.

The 45-year-old 'Yeah!' star has confessed he started questioning his own abilities after failing to replicate his previous successes and he worried his tracks were no longer resonating with fans - so he considering quitting the industry for good.

He told PEOPLE: "I think I grew frustrated and just needed a moment to decompress and to process what I was feeling. I just felt the lack of support and it was a bit stifling because I was still putting the same amount of effort into trying to create things that I felt would be celebrated.

"It was a moment of true consideration, like ‘Is it time to hang it up? Am I good enough? Is it time for me to stop?’ I just have to go away'."

Usher decided to take time out from his career by going travelling and he says the trip helped him get back on track.

He added: "Thailand, Africa, India, Tokyo, London, I went on this journey. It was all about fun. And after I went all of those places, I got it. I was able to purge my thoughts and get to a place where I can really relax and allow light to unfold and not look at things in boxes, good or bad.

"I’ve gone through everything that I’ve gone through for a reason. I choose to not look at them as negative things. These traumas have become treasured if I can choose to see them that way. That’s when I got it. And I just started believing in what I said and going after it."

After getting back from the trip, Usher's personal life also got a major boost as he struck up a romance with record executive Jennifer Goicoechea - who he married in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday (11.02.24).

He explained: "Jenn was the first person I saw when I returned. She was like, ‘You look different.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, where you been?’ ... I found an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time and I was like ‘Wow’, this could be great'."