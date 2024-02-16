Kim Kardashian reveals qualities of her perfect suitor and if she'll marry again

Kim Kardashian has revealed the qualities she looks for in a man and whether she wants to walk down the aisle again.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder has been married three times to Kanye West - with whom she has North, 10, Saint eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four - Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas and she admits it would take a really "unique person" for her to consider getting married again.

Appearing on James Corden’s 'This Life of Mine' podcast on Thursday (15.02.24), she listed the following attributes she looks for: “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own.

“I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too — the list is so long.”

Discussing marriage, she said: “There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.

“I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

The 'Kardashians' star is currently rumoured to be dating 31-year-old NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

She was with 30-year-old comedian Pete Davidson until 2022, and Kim previously insisted she wasn't in a hurry to find love again as she prioritises her children.

The businesswoman told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

