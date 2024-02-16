Amy Schumer has hit back at trolls who mocked her "puffier" face and explained that it's due to her endometriosis.

The 42-year-old actress faced negative remarks about her appearance after being on TV to promote her Hulu series 'Life and Beth'.

Amy explained that she has "some medical and hormonal things" going on “right now” and admitted that some days she feels like she wants to "put a bag over my head", while others she feels "confident".

In a lengthy response on her Instagram, she explained: “At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.

“I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

She continued: “Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head‘ does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.

“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon, but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy Life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy."

In December 2021, Amy told her followers that she “tried getting fillers” in her cheeks, which she then dissolved after joking that the treatment made her look like Disney villain Maleficent.

A month later, the 'Trainwreck' star revealed she got liposuction after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus and appendix to treat her endometriosis.

She captioned a photo of herself in a bikini taken in the wake of the surgery: “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo).

“Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”