Anya Taylor-Joy makes an appearance in 'Dune: Part Two'.

The 27-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the world premiere of Denis Villeneuve's second film of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel 'Dune' by Frank Herbert, sparking speculation she has a cameo in the film.

And in an interview with Warner Bros. UK on the red carpet, she teased: "You’ll have to see the film."

She then confirmed: "Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I’ve seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it’s incredible.

"This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Her role remains a mystery.

Other new cast members include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux.

Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem are returning alongside Timothée and Zendaya.

Timothée - who stars as Paul Atreides - said he has everything crossed that a third movie will happen.

He told reporters: "I hope so, I hope so."

Denis recently insisted the third 'Dune' film will be his last in the franchise.

The filmmaker says 'Dune Messiah' will be his final outing if it's green-lit, despite there being four more books.

He told Time magazine: “Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me.”

Zendaya recently said she would "of course" return for 'Dune 3'.

The 27-year-old actress is open to reprising her role of Chani in a potential 'Dune Messiah' film and insisted that she will work with the director again anytime he asks.

She told Fandango: "Would we be down? I mean of course. Anytime Denis calls it’s a yes from me, at least. I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, and I think there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than him [Villeneuve].”

'Dune: Part Two' hits cinemas on March 1.