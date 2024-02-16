Taylor Swift declared Travis Kelce singing one of her songs at a Super Bowl afterparty was the "most romantic thing" to ever happen to her.

The 34-year-old singer was previously seen in a TikTok video raising her glass to toast the tight end when he got into the DJ booth at Resort's World's Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday (11.02.24) following Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in order to sing along to her 2008 track 'You Belong With Me' and now a new clip shared to the platform has revealed her thoughts on the viral moment.

The new brief video features The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, one of the evening's DJs, and his girlfriend Marianne Fonseca talking to the couple shortly after Travis had sang.

The model told the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker: "I love how he just came very quickly when your song was on."

Taylor replied: "That was the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me."

The two women then introduced themselves to one another, before Travis revealed he almost didn't make it to the dance floor in time for the song.

He said: "You played it, and I was literally coming out of the bathroom. I'm like, 'Yes!' It was the perfect time."

Taylor added: "And then we met in the middle. I was like, 'What is happening in my life right now?!'"

According to a video caption, The Chainsmokers had to "move a song in the setlist up for the occasion" and felt it was "worth it", though Drew had had second thoughts about playing Taylor's song in her presence.

He told Travis: "I didn't know if I should play it or not."

The original video had shown Travis in the DJ booth throwing his arms in the air as he belted out a remix of his girlfriend's hit single while she toasted him from the crowd.

An online post showing the moment was captioned: “He heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth.

"They were both seen pointing to each other during this song."