David Tennant has confessed it was "quite fun" kissing Michael Sheen.

The actors puckered up for an onscreen smooch for the second series of their Amazon Prime Video show 'Good Omens' and Tennant says it worked out "fine" because his longtime pal had minty fresh breath.

During an interview with the Guardian newspaper, he joked: "Who enjoyed it the most? Presumably Michael was thrilled. How could he not be?

"But it was another day at work. The most difficult bit was other people’s awkwardness. We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He’d brushed his teeth."

During the interview, Tennant, 52, went on to confess his love for reality TV singing show 'The Masked Singer' and he revealed his younger daughter was totally convinced he was on the show in disguise until the character was unmasked as Ricky Wilson instead.

He explained: "I love 'The Masked Singer'. Nothing has excited my eight-year-old daughter more than when everyone thought Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs was me, week after week.

"You can imagine how disappointed she was when it turned out I wasn’t."

Tennant is dad to five children - Olive, Wilfred, Doris, Birdie and adopted son Ty - with his actress wife Georgia Moffett and he recently shared the screen with Ty in the second series of 'Good Omens'.

The actor admitted his adopted son is "actually very good" and he was pleased to be able to work with him on the show.

During an appearance on ITV's 'This Morning', Tennant said: “He’s very good. What a relief. Imagine if he was rubbish? How would we tell him?

"He’s really good. He’s very talented and good looking. So it’s lovely and it’s great to get to work together."

As well as appearing in 'Good Omens', Ty , 21, also played young Aegon II Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon'.