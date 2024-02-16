Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour as the co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala.

The star-studded line-up was confirmed by the fashion bible on Thursday (15.02.24).

Anna texted them all: "Hello, Are you all free Monday, May 6th?"

'Dune: Part Two' star Zendaya replied: "Of course."

Latin star Bad Bunny wrote: "Anna! Sí."

'Marry Me' star Jennifer Lopez responded: "Wouldn't miss supporting the museum."

And the Marvel star cheekily replied: "Checking schedule now. I can free up that day," along with a winking emoji.

The dress code for the charity fashion bash, which takes place on May 6, is 'The Garden of Time', a nod to the Met's 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' spring exhibition, boasting around 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection.

The designs are by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more.

One piece, the Charles Frederick Worth ballgown from 1877, will be shown off via video animation, light projection, AI, and CGI.

The exhibition will be shaped by the zones Land, Sea, and Sky.

Max Hollein, the Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, told Vogue: “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."

The Met is getting high-tech by using a glass illusion technique to reflect a ghostly figure onstage.

As well as AI and animation, CGI will be used to “weave a contextual fabric of understanding around each piece."

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said: “Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body.

“It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

The annual gala takes place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May.

Last year's theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in memory of the late designer.