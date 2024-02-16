Google has announced a brand-new AI tool.

The search engine giant is currently open sourcing Magika, which will "aid defenders through file type identification" and work in line with their in-house services such as Gmail and Google Drive.

In a statement, Google said: "We’re open-sourcing Magika, a new, AI-powered tool to aid defenders through file type identification, an essential part of detecting malware. Magika is already used to help protect products including Gmail, Drive and Safe Browsing, as well as by our VirusTotal team to foster a safer digital environment. Magika outperforms conventional file identification methods providing an overall 30% accuracy boost and up to 95% higher precision on traditionally hard to identify, but potentially problematic content such as VBA, JavaScript and Powershell."

Google added in a blog post that they want to give users the "upper hand" in the "fight" against ever-evolving technology that is artificial intelligence.

Google said: " AI governance choices made today can shift the terrain in cyberspace in unintended ways. Our societies need a balanced regulatory approach to AI usage and adoption to avoid a future where attackers can innovate but defenders cannot. We need targeted investments, partnerships between industry and government, and effective regulatory approaches to empower organizations to maximize the value from AI while limiting utility to adversaries. To help give defenders the upper hand in this fight."