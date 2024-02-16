Apple is preparing a new AI tool.

The company behind the iPhone is hoping to rival fellow tech giant as they edge closer to finishing the development of a critical new software tool for app developers that would boost competition with Microsoft's GitHub Copilot.

Bloomberg reports: "The company has been working on the tool for the last year as part of the next major version of Xcode, Apple’s flagship programming software. It has now expanded testing of the features internally and has ramped up development ahead of a plan to release it to third-party software makers as early as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

According to the outlet, the new app will "operate similarly" to its rival and Apple is reportedly "dogfooding" the feaures internally, whereby a company tests out the functionality of its products in-house before releasing them to outside developers.

Bloomberg also claimed that Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, has told his teams to develop as many new AI features as possible.