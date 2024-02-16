eBay has announced the appointment of Zane Rowe to its Board of Directors.

The online marketplace - which was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995 - is "excited" to welcome Zane into the fold and is confident that the businessman will further the success of the shopping giant.

Paul Pressler, Chairman of the Board, eBay Inc, said: "We are excited to welcome Zane to our Board of Directors. Zane will bring extensive experience in business strategy, corporate finance and technology development having worked with some of today’s leading global technology organizations. His expertise will help eBay further its strategy and aid in its focus on delivering long-term shareholder value."

Earlier in his career, Zane held roles at EMC Corporation, Apple, United Continental Holdings and Continental Airlines.

Zane also holds a B.S. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and an MBA from San Diego State University

The new appointment is effective from Friday (16.02.24) and Zane promsised to use his experience to "reshape and redefine" the brand in the coming years.

He said: "I am pleased to join eBay’s Board of Directors. As a global commerce leader, I see tremendous opportunity for eBay to continue to drive innovation, reshape and redefine the future of ecommerce for sellers and buyers around the world. I look forward to supporting eBay’s leadership team as they continue to execute against their strategy and create long-term, sustainable growth for the community and shareholders alike.