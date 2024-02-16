Hilary Swank says life with 10-month-old twins is "exhausting".

The 49-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy named Ohm and a baby girl named Aya with her husband Philip Schneider in April 2023, and she's now opened up about motherhood revealing it's been pretty tiring but also "fun" and "glorious" - calling parenthood the "most extraordinary thing in the world".

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she explained: "It's the best in the whole wide world. Yes, it's more joy, more fun and more exhausting.

"It's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious, it's the most extraordinary thing in the world."

When asked if the twins have started to talk yet, she shared: "My daughter ... the first thing she started ever saying, she sounded like a morning dove. Like just a beautiful little morning dove. And then it turned into a growl. She growls, but like really commits .. [Now] she goes: ‘Hi, hi, hi,’ to everything."

She added son Ohm is "learning everything" and likes to point at things and say: "Ah!"

Hilary kept her twins' names private until Valentine's Day (14.02.24) this week when she shared a picture showing the little ones sitting together on a beach with their backs to the camera and their names written in green sea glass.

She captioned the Instagram post: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first.

"Thanks for being here! P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The Oscar-winning actress previously insisted she is "very maternal" in many different ways.

She told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine in 2020: "Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother. I have a lot of children around me [through] exes who I was with for many years.

"For a long while I was with a man who had a son [her former agent John Campisi] and I helped raise him. And then after that there was a bunch of kids and I have tons of nieces and nephews ...

"I feel that I'm very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me - my dogs, my horses or just the human beings."