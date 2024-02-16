Meadow Walker has filed for divorce.

The 25-year-old model - the only child of the late Paul Walker and Rebecca Sotero - announced in December she and Louis Thornton-Allan were going their separate ways after just over two years of marriage and it has now emerged she made moves to legally end their union just a few weeks later.

According to The Blast, Meadow filed for divorce in January, though it is unclear on what grounds.

Meadow and Louis - who married in October 2021 - announced their separation shortly after Christmas.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.

“This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

The couple had married in an intimate ceremony on a beach in the Dominican Republic with the bride's godfather, Paul's 'Fast and Furious' co-star Vin Diesel, giving her away in the absence of her dad, who died in a car accident in November 2013.

Meadow previously opened up to Vogue about her nuptials, saying the pandemic forced the pair to think outside the box when it came to wedding planning.

Meadow told the publication in 2021: “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend.

“A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Meadow’s aunt Paloma helped the pair get the ball rolling on their wedding planning.

Meadow added: “She did an incredible job. We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal – and honestly it was easy and simple.

“Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

Meadow confirmed her engagement to actor Louis in August 2021 with an Instagram video showing off her ring while going for a swim.