Jennifer Lopez feels inspired by Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old star married Ben, 51, in 2022, and Jennifer admits that her husband has been a huge influence on her new album, 'This Is Me... Now'.

The chart-topping star - who has just released her first album in a decade - told 'Extra': "I can be creative at any time, but I find with music, for me … it’s more always about love. It’s more about when I’m happy in love. Kind of exploring that topic, the music flows more readily for me."

Jennifer acknowledged that unlike some artists, she's always been inspired by love.

She explained: "I know some artists when they’re going through all the heartache and pain, they write all these great records and everything. I’ve never been that person.

"I’m the opposite of that person!"

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously claimed that women "get sexier as they get older".

The award-winning star believes there are a growing number of on-screen roles for older women in Hollywood, and Jennifer is keen to continue working for many years to come.

She told ELLE's Women in Hollywood issue: "It has changed a lot, and I think it’s appropriate.

"As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh.

"People have realised that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain."