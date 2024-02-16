Cole Sprouse has never been reunited with his 'Friends' co-stars.

The 31-year-old actor played Ross Geller's son, Ben, in ten episodes of the record-breaking sitcom, but Cole has never come face-to-face with any of his former co-stars - including David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry - during his adult life.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cole shared: "'Friends' has become now such an iconic thing, this entity. But I was only really on it for 10 episodes!

"I was a kiddo. So how I remember those 10 episodes is probably quite different to an older cast member who did a thousand episodes."

Cole has enjoyed huge success in recent years, starring as Jughead Jones in 'Riverdale'. However, Cole has never come across any of his 'Friends' co-stars during his time in Hollywood.

He said: "I've actually never had the chance or never bumped into any of them."

Meanwhile, Cole previously starred alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse in 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'.

But the actor recently confessed that their off-camera relationship has been tense at times.

Dylan - who starred on the Disney show between 2005 and 2008 - told E! News: "We had a vicious fist fight one time. This is puberty. Brothers fight. We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting."

Dylan, 31, admitted that their fight featured "WWE moves".

He recalled: "We got a knock on the dressing room door, and the door opens and it's a fan. She was like, 'Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?'

"And Cole goes, 'Do you want to come back in five minutes?' And she's like, 'Yeah, sure'. She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting. But that's brothers for you."