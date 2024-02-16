Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are "in love".

The 27-year-old model and Adan recently made their romance Instagram official, and Bella's friends have "never seen her this happy".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy."

The insider subsequently described Adan as a "hard-working real cowboy".

The model and Adan were actually set up by Bella's mom, Yolanda.

The source said: "Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life. The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom, Yolanda, set them up."

In 2023, Bella revealed that she was "finally healthy" after more than a decade of health troubles.

The model - who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012 - took to social media to reveal that she was recovering after "almost 15 years of invisible suffering".

Alongside photos of her medical records and her various treatments, Bella - who is the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid - wrote on Instagram: "the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]

"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today. (sic)"