Kim Kardashian thinks it would be "nice to share [her] life with someone".

The 43-year-old beauty - who has North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West - has revealed that she would like to find love once again.

Kim - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - told 'This Life of Mine with James Corden': "I'm not lonely, so I'm good.

"I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone. But when you do, it's such a big [deal], I don't take that lightly."

The TV star - who has previously been married to Kanye, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas - has been romantically linked to sports star Odell Beckham Jr over recent months.

But a source recently insisted that the celebrity duo aren't in any rush.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious."

Kim previously attended Odell's 90s-themed birthday party in New York City. The reality star was joined at the bash by the likes of Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, and Emily Ratajkowski - but Kim's presence prompted speculation about her relationship status.

An insider shared: "It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people."

Kim has also insisted that she's not in a hurry to find love.

She told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

