Rick and Kathy Hilton have listed their Hamptons home for almost $15 million.

Former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy, 64, and her husband Rick, 68, are selling their 10,500 square-foot home in Water Mills, New York.

The stunning property is situated on 2.7 acres of land and contains six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, private guest quarters and three wood-burning fireplaces.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the couple - who are the parents of Paris Hilton - bought the home in 1999 for around $2.4 million.

They were living in New York at the time but have used the house less often since they moved to Los Angeles in the 2000s.

Rick told the paper: "The layout is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining, and we have countless happy memories there."

Paris, 43, met her husband Carter Reum while on vacation with her mother in the Hamptons.

On Nov. 11, 2021, the pair tied the knot at the lavish Bel-Air estate of her late grandfather, hotelier Barron.

A source previously told the New York Post: "Carter is the hardest-working person I know. The guy does not stop, he’s incredibly ambitious and he does not suffer fools.

"Both [Carter] and Paris are pretty serious people who have found their match. They know how to have fun, but they’re very ambitious people."

Socialite Nikki Haskell previously attended a party at Paris' house for the launch of Paris' Netflix show 'Cooking With Paris' and said: "When I went to the party that night, I was all by myself and when I walked in the house, [Reum] could not have been more gracious. He’s extremely attractive and charming. He introduced me to everyone!

"The two of them were really fabulous. I loved him. The sparks were flying. I’ve known Paris since she was a baby … and she is as happy as ever. She held out and found the perfect guy."