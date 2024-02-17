Saoirse Ronan's partner Jack Lowden recommended her latest movie role to her.

Jack, 33, had read Amy Liptrot’s book 'The Outrun' and recommended it to Saoirse, 29, during the Covid 19 lockdown, explaining he thought it would be a perfect role for her.

Saoirse - who stars in and produced the movie - told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was Jack Lowden, who produced as well, who introduced it to me. He’s a very proud Scot and he had spent a bit of time up in the Orkney Islands. Whenever he goes to a new place, he tries to read a book by a writer from that place if he can. So, he had already fallen in love with The Outrun, and when we were in lockdown — going through books because we had all the time in the world — he recommended I read it.

"He said,'“This is the next role that you should play.' So of course, typical actor, I was chomping at the bit. I think almost everyone’s had their own relationship with addiction, whether that’s been something that you’ve gone through yourself or you’ve watched a loved one go through it. It’s an illness that has affected all of us, in one way or another, and I’m no different. It’s an illness that shaped my life quite dramatically, having not gone through it myself but being on the receiving end of what can come with that. I always wanted to understand it more, because it was something that caused so much pain. I finally felt at a place where I wanted to dive into the other side of it, trying to understand it better."

'The Outrun' stars Saoirse as Rona, a woman struggling with alcoholism.

After losing control of her life, she goes into rehab and then moves home to Scotland’s Orkney Islands, where she grew up.

Saoirse revealed that the addiction issues her character goes through were vital to the movie.

She said: "That was one of the first things that we picked up on. Not only was this going to follow a young female who’s in recovery, but following someone who suffers with alcoholism where the torture, the heartbreak, the spiraling isn’t being motivated solely by her relationship with a man or with her partner. You could even take the addiction element out of it, and it would still be this very relatable story about a period in a woman’s life when she’s moving into her 30s and you’re having to examine your life in a way that you never really did before. This element of the addiction amplifies the journey that we already go on as women at that point in our lives."