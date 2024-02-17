Maren Morris' life "imploded" following her split from Ryan Hurd.

The 33-year-old singer is currently working on a new record, after previously throwing away an entire album's worth of songs after splitting from her husband.

Maren told Us Weekly: "I feel like I’m still in the early stages of figuring the sound out. I had basically a whole record done, and then my life imploded."

The music star suggested that she's actually grown and become stronger because of her personal struggles.

She said: "I sort of am back to square one, which is not that scary to me anymore because … nothing could shake me at this point.

"I’m in the fun stage of figuring out what the sound is."

Maren and Ryan recently finalised their divorce.

The 'I Could Use a Love Song' hitmaker filed for a dissolution of marriage in October, citing irreconcilable differences, listing their date of separate as the same day she filed.

Maren and Ryan divided their assets based on a property settlement agreement and a pre-nup that was signed in February 2018, and then amended in October 2022.

Prior to that, Maren insisted that she wouldn't be looking to date again until her divorce was "wrapped up".

The singer also revealed that she had been working on new music amid her split from Ryan.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM Show about her plans, Maren said: "I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet.

"But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."