S.J. Clarkson thought it would "be a bit greedy" to explain the origin stories of all 'Madame Web's Spider-Women.

The superhero film tells the origin story of Cassandra 'Cassie' Webb (Dakota Johnson), who is later known as Madame Web, but audiences are also introduced to three other characters, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Ayna Corazon (Isabela Merced) who eventually become different iterations of Spider-Women and the director admitted it was an intentional decision not to explain how and why they acquired their superpowers.

She told ComicBook: “Well, I thought it would be a bit greedy to do four origin stories,” Clarkson told ComicBook in an interview. “That’s not really fair, is it? I’ve got to share it. Come on. I mean, first and foremost, it’s Madame Web, right? But I hope the exciting thing about it is, this is a tease.

"And I think the origin story of the girls, we’re given, hopefully, a hint of the spirit of who they are.

“We’ve tried to stick to the spirit from the comic books, and draw from that and find out who they are and get a little bit of their sass and a little bit of their character coming through."

And the 'Jessica Jones' director insisted it wouldn't "do any of them justice" to try and fit so much detail into just one movie.

She added: "But that’s a lot of story to tell, I think, in one [movie]. And I think it wouldn’t do any of them justice to try and sort of crowbar or cram it all into one movie. So I think it’s Madame Web’s, and here’s kind of the development of something else underneath it.”

Dakota recently revealed "drastic changes" were made to the movie when she signed on, with the script overhauled completely.

She told TheWrap: "There were drastic changes. And I can't even tell you what they were."

The star's character in the Sony Spider-Man Universe movie has the ability to see the future but this meant an increased workload as she needed to film several versions of the same scene.

She said: "It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work.

"And it was very complex, and there's only like minor differences between each version of the same scene, so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we're in, and what angle we're in, and continuity and things like that."